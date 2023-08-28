NBA star Luka Doncic startled over North Korea rocket launch: ‘It was crazy’

North Korea recently gave Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic quite the scare.

Doncic is competing with the Slovenian national team in the FIBA World Cup in Okinawa, Japan. He was shaken up after hearing a missile alert go off early in the morning. North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite. Doncic wasn’t the only one who got the alert.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Oh yeah, the alarm was crazy,” Doncic said Thursday, via Sports Illustrated. “I mean, I just saw missiles. It’s coming. Missile, it’s coming. So I was a little scared.”

The start of the Basketball World Cup wasn’t delayed. The tournament tipped off Friday between the Philippines and Indonesia.

“I didn’t sleep much,” Doncic added. “It was crazy.”

LEBRON JAMES’ SUPPOSED FRONT OFFICE INFLUENCE WOULD BE ‘MADDENING’ AS TEAMMATE, NBA LEGEND SAYS

North Korea confirmed Thursday that it was an unsuccessful second attempt to launch a spy satellite. Japanese officials said parts of the rocket fell into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. The Hermit Kingdom vowed a third try.

U.S., Japan and South Korea senior diplomats condemned the launch, saying North Korea’s provocations will only result in strengthening the relationship among Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slovenia’s first game in the World Cup resulted in a win over Venezuela, 100-85. They will play Georgia on Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.