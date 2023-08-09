NBA star Steph Curry steals show with surprise performance during Paramore concert at Warriors home arena

Paramore made a stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, but fans in attendance enjoyed an unexpected guest performer – Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

The four-time NBA champion joined Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams to lend his vocals to the hit song “Misery Business.”

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,” Williams said as the crowd cheered, “and tonight is our reunion. Tonight we’re going to sing something together.”

Williams added that Curry had her blessing to take over the show.

“And listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Curry proceeded to show off his stage presence skills, singing the lyrics to the hit song from Paramore’s 2007 album “Riot!”

The crowd lit up and Curry joined Williams in belting out the song, walking up to the edge of the stage, leaning in toward the fans – as if he’d done it a million times.

Last week, Curry was featured on rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s song “Lil Fish, Big Pond.” The music video showed Curry wearing fishing gear as he rapped about his father and former NBA player Dell Curry.

Nwigwe is scheduled to perform later this week at the Outside Lands music festival, which is also taking place in San Francisco.

Paramore was originally scheduled to perform at the Chase Center on July 22, but shortly before the show was expected to begin it was canceled “due to sickness within the touring party.”

Williams shared with the fans at Monday’s show that she was not still not feeling her best, so it may have been a good thing that Curry was onsite to lend some vocal support.

Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed that the band played a special role in the early portion of the couple’s relationship.

“Woaaaaaaah! We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates… and many years later they were kind enough to perform at his 30th. This is SO FREAKING COOL! What a full circle moment.” Ayesha wrote on her Instagram Story.