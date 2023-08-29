NBA stars scrutinize Noah Lyles after sprint star’s world champion remarks: ‘Somebody help this brother’

American sprint star Noah Lyles appeared to have ruffled some feathers over the weekend when he took aim at NBA players who have declared themselves world champions.

After he won the 200 at the World Championships, he talked about how NBA players declare themselves world champions when they just won the league title.

“I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champion on their head. World champion of what?” Lyles said as laughter filled the press room. “The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA. We gotta do more. We gotta be presented to the world.”

But Lyles’ comments didn’t sit well with NBA players. Kevin Durant was among those who spoke out on Instagram in response.

“Somebody help this brother,” the Phoenix Suns star said.

NBA STAR LUKA DONCIC STARTLED OVER NORTH KOREA ROCKET LAUNCH: ‘IT WAS CRAZY’

Durant’s teammate Devin Booker added a facepalm emoji.

“Last time I checked, the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD,” Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson added.

Lyles, on Saturday, helped the Americans to a 4×100 relay win. It’s the first time the U.S. had swept the relays at the world championships since 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes will definitely be on Lyles as he sprints toward the Paris Olympics next year. If he pulls off a triple in Paris, he will join the likes of Carl Lewis, Wilma Rudolph and Jesse Owens as the Americans who have won all three sprints on the world stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.