NBA suspends Grizzlies’ Ja Morant 25 games after second gun incident online: ‘Alarming and disconcerting’

The NBA announced Friday that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been hit with a 25-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the league,” following an investigation into a second incident where he appeared to flash a gun on social media.

The league said Friday that Morant would be suspended immediately. The suspension will remain in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023 season, which will be served without pay.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant was previously suspended eight games in March after he went on Instagram Live and displayed a firearm “while in an intoxicated state at a Denver area nightclub,” according to the NBA. Less than two months later, he was again seen on a friend’s social media “intentionally and prominently displaying a gun.”

“Morant wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined,” the league said.

Morant is due to make around $33.5 million this season. He now stands to lose just over $300,000 per game during this suspension – or approximately $7.5 million.

“‘I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said in a statement Friday.

“I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera – who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me – I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

Morant will need to meet certain criteria before he can return, although the NBA did not specify what the conditions were.

