NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely after latest incident

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green faces an indefinite suspension after his latest ejection from a game.

The NBA suspended Green after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic Tuesday night and was ejected, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

ESPN added that Green, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and agent Rich Paul are expected to meet Thursday to discuss a counseling plan to get Green help.

The suspension was intended to “allow Green to take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing,” ESPN reported.

It was Green’s 18th ejection of his career and his second this season. He was previously suspended for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle.

Green was suspended five games for that incident.

The latest incident occurred in the third quarter of the Suns’ 119-116 win, when both Green and Nurkic were battling for position. Green was trying to receive the ball with Nurkic on his back and took exception.

Green turned around and hit Nurkic with his hand and was ejected after referees deliberated.

“He was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call,” the Warriors star explained after the game. “I made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

Nurkic was confused by what happened.

“What’s going on with him, I don’t know,” he said. “Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me. … That had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball.”

Green’s 18 career ejections are the most among active players.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Green’s importance to the team. Green has been a part of four titles with the Warriors.

“We need him. We need Draymond,” Kerr said. “He knows that. We’ve talked to him. He’s got to find a way to keep his poise and be out there for his teammates.”