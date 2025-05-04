NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico exits Kentucky Derby coverage after nut allergy reaction

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage was missing a key figure when lead broadcaster Mike Tirico had to step off set Saturday.

Tirico address his absence in a social media post around Saturday evening, saying it was due to a “signifigant” allergic reaction, as Tirico claims to have a nut allergy.

Ahmed Fareed entered in relief of Tirico Saturday afternoon, announcing Tirico had an unspecified illness.

“Mike, as you may have heard, feeling a little under the weather right now, so I’m going to step in, take over for a bit,” Fareed said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fareed also suggested Tirico may return to the booth later.

“It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game. So, rest assured when Mike’s feeling better, he’ll be back right here in this seat,” Fareed said.

BOB BAFFERT’S KENTUCKY DERBY RETURN: A TIMELINE OF THE SAGA THAT KEPT THE FAMED TRAINER FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS

Prior to Tirico’s exit, many fans on social media pointed out that the broadcaster sounded off.

Tirico has led NBC Sports’ Triple Crown coverage since 2017. The nine-year run is the longest of any lead broadcaster since Bob Costas had an 18-year run from 2001-18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby has a post time scheduled for 7:02 p.m. ET.