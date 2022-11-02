NBPA denounces antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving saga: ‘No place in our society’

Earlier this week, Kyrie Irving posted a tweet with a link to an Amazon Prime Video film that shares antisemitic misinformation. The tweet has since been deleted.

During Monday night’s Brooklyn Nets game, several Jewish fans sat in the front row with shirts that said “fight antisemitism.“

The National Basketball Players Association echoed that sentiment in a statement released Tuesday.

Antisemitism “has no place in our society,” the statement said. “The NBPA is focused on creating an environment where everyone is accepted. We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread. We will continue to work on identifying and combating all hate speech wherever it arises.”

Irving may have deleted the post, but he got into a heated exchange with a reporter Saturday night following Brooklyn’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. He also fought the backlash he received.

“I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving posted to Twitter. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s actions.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai said on Twitter. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Irving has served as vice president of the NBPA since 2020.