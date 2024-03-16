NC State three-point buzzer beater forces OT, giving way to first ACC Championship game since 2007

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The North Carolina State men’s basketball team is back in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2007, thanks to a thrilling three-point buzzer beater to force overtime in a 73-65 victory over Virginia on Friday night.

Michael O’Connell, who is playing in his first season with the Wolfpack after three years at Stanford, helped improve NC State’s chances of punching their ticket to the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament next week when he took control of the ball trailing 58-55 with four seconds remaining.

O’Connell rushed the ball up the left sideline and took a shot from in front of his team’s bench, beating the buzzer to sink a three-point shot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I had a direct view of it,” head coach Kevin Keatts said. “As it went up I was like, ‘Man, that shot is going in, it’s going in,’ and then luckily it did and obviously sent us to overtime.”

D.J. Burns Jr. would score seven points in overtime to help seal Virginia’s fate.

“I’m happy for our guys. We live on. We get a chance to play against a very good Carolina team tomorrow, and I’m excited about our opportunity.”

UCONN COACH DAN HURLEY FLIPS OUT IN EFFORT TO GET COURTSIDE ST. JOHN’S FAN EJECTED

The win marks the first time NC State is in the championship game since 2007, and if they win against the top-seeded North Carolina on Saturday night, it will be the program’s first title since 1987.

“I think it means everything,” Keatts said of winning the ACC Championship. “We’ve got great tradition. . . . It means a lot. We’re proud of it, but it’s been a long time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NC State has the chance to have a five-wins-in-five-days run for the ACC’s automatic bid. They face off against North Carolina in our nation’s capital on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.