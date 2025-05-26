NCAA baseball tournament descends into mayhem as players, coaches, parents ejected

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions flared during Saturday’s NCAA baseball game between Samford and Mercer.

Samford outfielder Michael Gupton hit a two-run homer to increase the Bulldogs’ lead over the Mercer Bears. Gupton appeared to shout something at Mercer players during his spirited jog around the bases.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gupton’s words seemed to target at least one player on the baseball diamond as well as the Mercer dugout. Gupton eventually touched home plate and celebrated with his Samford teammates.

A visibly frustrated Mercer shortstop, Bradley Frye, attempted to follow Gupton and had to be held back by umpires. Mercer coaches also voiced their frustrations to the umpires.

TWO OLE MISS OUTFIELDERS COLLIDE IN SCARY MOMENT DURING SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Mercer players then began leave the playing field in apparent protest.

Several Mercer players had to be held back in the dugout.

Southern Conference commissioner Michael Cross was in attendance for the game and was eventually seen talking with the umpires.

Gupton and Frye were ejected from the game after a video review. Coaches were also thrown out, with Samford assistant Gil Walkes and Mercer pitching coach Tanner Gordon receiving ejections.

Frye’s mother was also shown the door after she was seen standing and jumping on top of the dugout moments after she learned of her son’s ejection. Other Mercer fans were tossed out after they went onto the dugout roof.

The game was delayed for approximately 25 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samford ultimately celebrated a 5-1 victory on Saturday. The win punched Samford’s ticket to the SoCon championship game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.