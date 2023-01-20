NCAA violations case stalls amid Jim Harbaugh’s refusal to admit he lied: report

The road to a resolution in Michigan’s NCAA infractions case will likely be longer than excepted due to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh’s reluctance to admit he lied to investigators, according to a report.

A potential negotiated resolution was proposed in an effort to expedite the case. However, in at least two meetings with the NCAA, the Michigan football coach maintained that he did not recall the incident in question, according to Yahoo Sports.

Harbaugh’s position has resulted in the case reaching an impasse between him and the NCAA.

If Harbaugh had admitted he lied, he would have likely received a multiple-game suspension due to a potential Level I NCAA violation.

The initial investigation into the Michigan football program included four Level II recruiting violations, which carry less significant punishments. But, a potential Level I violation was later added for the failure to cooperate with the NCAA enforcement staff.

Usually, these types of NCAA cases and appeals take around a year to conclude, which could now be the timeline this case is headed due to the stalemate. The situation might loom over at least part of Michigan’s 2023 football season.

With the NCAA insisting that Harbaugh was not truthful, Michigan will continue to face an infractions process.

On the field, Harbaugh led the program to a successful 2022 season. Michigan beat its rival Ohio State to close out an undefeated regular season. The Wolverines dominated Purdue to capture the Big Ten title and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan finished the season in a 51-45 CFP semifinal loss to TCU.

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL for a second consecutive year before telling a school official he intended to remain in Ann Arbor.

Along with the NCAA drama, Michigan placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave due to a police investigation into a “report of computer access crimes.” Weiss’ future with the program is uncertain.

While proving Harbaugh knowingly lied presents a challenge for the NCAA, it does not seem likely the coach will back down.