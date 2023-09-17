Nebraska football player arrested on burglary charges for second time in three weeks

Arik Gilbert has found himself in trouble once again, catching a burglary charge for the second time since late August.

The Nebraska tight end was arrested on Friday for burglary and obstructing police.

The arrest occurred in Lumpkin County, Georgia, roughly 70 miles north of where Gilbert is from, but no other information has been provided.

He also was arrested on the early morning of August 29 on suspicion of burglary.

Officers were dispatched to a liquor and vape shop before 2 a.m. in his first alleged robbery. Police say they saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag, after finding a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot.

The total value stolen was worth just under $1,700.

At the time of his first arrest, head coach Matt Rhule said the 21-year-old sophomore was going through some personal issues.

“Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer, but, to be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles, and he’s been working to overcome them,” Rhule said. “We have a great group of people here trying to help him, and obviously last night happened. Disappointed for him and his family and disappointed obviously for the business owner, and we’ll have to work through it as we move forward.”

Gilbert is still awaiting NCAA eligibility after he transferred from Georgia, where he spent each of the last two seasons. He also played at LSU for one year.

Gilbert was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

He initially played at LSU, where he started in eight games in 2020 and was named to the All-SEC freshman team after catching 35 passes for 368 yards. He transferred to Georgia and sat out the 2021 season. He played in three games for the Bulldogs last season en route to their second straight championship.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request to send records of the arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.