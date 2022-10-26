Nebraska interim head coach makes mistake, comments on unsigned recruit

There are certain rules that a head coach of a college football team must be aware of, and Nebraska’s interim head coach reportedly broke one of them on Tuesday.

Mickey Joseph, who took over for Scott Frost as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers when Frost was fired in September, broke Bylaw 13.10.1.1 in the 2022-23 NCAA manual, according to the Associated Press.

That bylaw states that a university “is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.”

On Tuesday, Joseph commented on an unsigned recruit – Malachi Coleman – at Nebraska’s weekly press conference.

Coleman, who plays high school football in Lincoln, Nebraska, committed to the Cornhuskers over the weekend,

While answering a question, Joseph was asked a question by another reporter.

“You got Malachi Coleman this weekend,” the reporter asked.

“I wasn’t finished answering that question,” Joseph responded. “I’m just joking with you, man. You always uptight. But no, you’re right. We got Malachi.”

When asked if he had spoken with the recruit, Joseph said he had.

“Well, he said it six months ago, he wasn’t coming here,” Joseph said. “So, you put the pieces together.”

Joseph reportedly asked Nebraska’s media relations person if he had made a mistake by answering the reporter’s question, and Joseph informed the school’s compliance office about his comments after the press conference.

Coleman is able to sign his letter of intent with Nebraska starting Dec. 21.

Joseph is a former Nebraska quarterback who was a receivers coach under Frost.

The Cornhuskers are 2-2 under Joseph.