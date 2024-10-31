Nebraska softball star hits back at criticism after appearing in pro-life ad: ‘We just aren’t afraid’

Jordyn Bahl, a two-time national champion and standout on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) softball team, is firing back after facing criticism for taking part in a political ad campaigning for a pro-life ballot measure in Nebraska.

Bahl, 22, was one of six athletes from the university who appeared in a series of commercials encouraging Nebraskans to vote on two competing abortion measures that will be on the state’s general election ballot Tuesday, Initiative Measure 434 and Initiative Measure 439.

According to the office of the Nebraska Secretary of State, Measure 434 looks to amend the state constitution to ban abortions in the second and third trimesters with the exception of “an abortion necessitated by a medical emergency or when the pregnancy results from sexual assault or incest.”

Measure 439 looks to amend the constitution to “provide that all persons shall have a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient, without interference from the state or its political subdivisions.”

Two ads from the Protect Women and Children initiative were unveiled this week and featured the six athletes encouraging voters to say “yes” to the pro-life ballot measure.

Bahl and four other members of the UNL softball team — Malia Thomas, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind and Abbie Squier — were featured in the ads. UNL volleyball player Rebekah Allick also appeared.

“This was too important for me to remain silent on,” Bahl wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video to her more than 100,000 followers. “If initiative 439 is passed, Nebraska women will be at risk. That’s why I voted FOR 434 and against 439. Keep our women, and children SAFE.”

Bahl, who won two national championships while pitching at Oklahoma, where she was also named Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player, appeared to face pushback over the ad, prompting her to respond on X.

“Imagine people seeing a commercial done with 6 young women supporting a pro life movement, and immediately jumping to the conclusion that we were paid to take part. Nope! None of us received a penny! We just aren’t afraid to take a stand and protect life,” she wrote in a post on X.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to KETV, the school said students are free to “exercise their First Amendment rights,” adding they do not represent those of the university.

“The University of Nebraska is not affiliated with the campaign activities of the candidates running for election to the Board of Regents. The opinions expressed by the candidates and the causes supported by their respective campaigns are their own and do not reflect the University of Nebraska,” the university’s statement said.

“Students at the University of Nebraska are private citizens and are able to exercise their First Amendment rights. The opinions expressed by students are their own and are not those of the University of Nebraska or Husker Athletics.”

