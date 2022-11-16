Nets allow 153 points to Kings as Charles Barkley rips team: ‘This is a wasted four years for these guys’

The Brooklyn Nets allowed 153 points in a humiliating defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Kings guard Terence Davis had 31 points off the bench to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and three assists and Damantas Sabonis added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the big 153-121 win for Sacramento.

Brooklyn, who has been in complete disarray over the last month, saw 27 points, six assists and four rebounds from Kevin Durant and 18 points from Edmond Sumner. Ben Simmons came off the bench adding 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, the lack of success the Nets have had this season is becoming more scrutinized by the week. What was supposed to be a dominant last four years has turned into a growing nightmare. The team has only won one playoff series and that came during the 2020-21 playoffs.

Charles Barkley, who has been one of the fiercest critics of the Nets, slammed the team before the game.

“It’s so amazing about basketball,” Barkley said. “This team has been together for four years. And when they were there four years ago, we were like oh they gonna win a couple championships. They ain’t even close and it’s almost over.

“Obviously at the end of this year there’s going to be some wholesale changes but man, when you got a good team, you have to take advantage of it. You cannot be screwing around. This is a wasted four years for these guys.”

Brooklyn brought Durant and Irving over during the summer of 2019 as a package deal that was supposed to add life to the franchise in a city dominated by the New York Knicks. Durant spent the entire 2019-20 season recovering from an Achilles tear, and Irving played partially at the beginning of the season, but injuries sidelined him through the pandemic-impacted season.

The two came back in 2020-21, but Irving spent time away from the team as Durant came back, and the team traded for James Harden. They were met with a playoff exit at the hands of the eventual NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2021-22, the Nets traded Harden for Ben Simmons in February, but Simmons did not step onto the court for Brooklyn until this season.

Irving is now suspended for posting links to antisemitic disinformation, Simmons is coming off the bench and Durant – who initially requested a trade in the summer – is carrying the team by himself.