Nets’ Ben Simmons out remainder of season with injury, searching for treatment options to solve back issues

Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons will once again end an NBA season on the injured list.

The 27-year-old point guard will miss the rest of the season due to the ongoing discomfort he is experiencing in his back, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday. The Nets confirmed that Simmons will now spend some time seeking out treatment options in an effort to address the nerve in his back.

“Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back,” the team said in a statement. “Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health.”

He has only appeared in 15 of Brooklyn’s 62 games so far this season.

After missing a significant amount of time in the early portion of the season, Simmons returned to the lineup in January. However, after just nine games, Simmons was sidelined again with an injury.

Simmons’ mental health played a role in his extended absence when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but his physical health has seemed to cause more setbacks since he landed in Brooklyn. Simmons held out during the 2021-22 season. The holdout was ultimately compounded by his back issues, which resulted in Simmons missing the entire season.

In two-plus seasons with the Nets, Simmons has missed 121 of 178 possible games. He averaged 6.1 points and 5.7 assists over his 15 appearances this season.

Simmons signed a five-year, $170 million extension in 2019. He is owed an estimated $40.3 million on his expiring contract for the 2024-25 season. Simmons, the top overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, has attempted to work through the back injuries without undergoing surgery.

Simmons was a part of the blockbuster trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden to the Sixers. Since the Nets acquired Simmons in February 2022, the guard has played in 57 of a possible 190 games with the team.

A disappointing 8-23 stretch prompted the Nets front office to relieve Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties last month. One day later, the team elevated assistant coach Kevin Ollie to the interim coaching role.

The Nets defeated the Sixers on Tuesday to improve to 25-37.

