Nets, Steve Nash part ways just seven games into season

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways after just seven games of the 2022 NBA season.

Nash, who was in his third season as head coach of the Nets, finishes his time in Brooklyn with a record of 94-67.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” said General Manager Sean Marks in a release. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.”

WIZARDS’ KYLE KUZMA BLOWS WIDE-OPEN DUNK ATTEMPT AGAINST 76ERS

Brooklyn struggled to beat the Indiana Pacers Monday night, blowing a 24-point lead before puling away for a 116-109 win.