Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks in blockbuster deal: reports

Kyrie Irving‘s trade request has reportedly been fulfilled.

The Brooklyn Nets are sending the polarizing point guard to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Irving requested a trade following failed contract talks with the Nets, just days after he was named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference. Irving said if he wasn’t traded, he would become a free agent and a report also stated he might sit the rest of the season.

Now Irving will team up with another highly talented guard: Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic.

This is a developing story