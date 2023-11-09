Nevada’s Steve Alford upset after basketball game paused over bat invasion: ‘Pretty embarrassing’

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Sacramento State Hornets opened the 2023-24 men’s basketball season with some excitement above the court.

The Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada, was invaded by a colony of bats during Tuesday night’s game. The matchup was paused with about 5:40 remaining in the second half.

One Sacramento State player was seen trying to dodge one bat as it flew around the court. Then, about four more flying mammals showed up and started flying around other players as well.

Nevada won the game 77-63. Afterward, Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford was not happy there were bats in the arena interrupting play.

“The bat thing is getting pretty embarrassing,” Alford told reporters afterward, “and it needs to be fixed. It’s uncalled for. We are a big-time basketball program, and we shouldn’t be dealing with bats. We shouldn’t have a stoppage of play because we’re dealing with diving bats.

“Brooks Barnett, (assistant coach Brooks Barnett’s son) loved it. He thinks Spider-Man is coming to the next game. … It can’t happen.”

Aside from the bat issue, Jarod Lucas led the team with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack are back at home on Nov. 15 against Pacific.