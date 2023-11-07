New Jersey Democratic power broker removed from Eagles game after displaying American-Israeli flag

Democratic power broker and New Jersey businessman George Norcross appeared to be removed from Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys after displaying an American-Israeli flag, videos on social media showed.

Norcross, 67, was in a private suite at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon when he was seemingly approached by stadium security because of the flag hanging over the edge of the suite.

The interaction appeared tense before Norcross was ushered from his seat and the flag removed.

The political powerhouse confirmed in a statement to the New Jersey Globe that he was “forcibly removed” and is considering legal options.

“Yesterday, I was forcibly removed and assaulted by the non-police security staff of Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles/NFL for refusing to remove a 3′ x5′ American and Israeli flag I’d hung off the box I was sitting in,” he said in a statement to the outlet.

“As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel – a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago – I thought it was an important statement to make.”

Stadium policy, according to the website, prohibits “obscene or indecent” banners and signs and states that they may not contain “political endorsements.”

“Signs, banners or similar items that are obscene or indecent, not event-related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited. They may not contain commercial messages, logos or political endorsements and may not be hung on the stadium structure.”

In his statement, Norcross said he was cited for violating this policy as a result of hanging the flag.

“It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed ‘obscene or indecent’ or otherwise inappropriate — which is what I was cited for — and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks.”

He continued, “But as I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard.”

The Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.