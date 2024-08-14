New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has plan to combat training camp fights

Fighting in training camp is inevitable, unless you play for Jerod Mayo.

Mayo is just the second head coach of the New England Patriots in the 21st century, taking over for Bill Belichick after 24 seasons.

The 10th pick of the 2008 NFL Draft got the promotion after serving as the team’s inside linebackers coach for five years after an eight-year career that included two Pro Bowls, an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl.

So, Mayo knows exactly what it takes to be successful. He did play for the man who preceded him for his entire NFL career and then coached next to him.

With fights escalating throughout camp — the Giants and Lions found themselves in numerous ugly scrums during their joint practices last week — Mayo thinks he has a way to stop it.

“My message to the players: If you get in a fight out here, if you’re a starter, you’re going to play the whole preseason game,” Mayo said. “If you’re not a starter, you won’t play at all. That’s kind of my mindset with that.”

Talk about fair game. Seldom do starters in today’s game want to play even a snap in the preseason, let alone the entire game. As for guys looking for jobs, they need every rep they can get, and getting none could prove detrimental.

DK Metcalf recently swung a helmet at one of his teammates during a fight at Seahawks camp.

Plenty of players will say there’s nothing to stop fights and that, sometimes, it may actually build team camaraderie. But, clearly, Mayo feels they do no good.

