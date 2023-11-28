New Pop-Tarts Bowl reveals delicious surprise for winning college football team

The inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl for college football is coming with a pretty delectable treat for the team that wins the game.

The bowl’s press release revealed that a giant Pop-Tart will serve as the bowl game’s mascot, but there’s a pretty big feature about the mascot that the winning team will come to enjoy: It’s edible.

Yes, the mascot will be an edible Pop-Tart, which the winning team will have as a rewarding snack. We’ve seen turkey legs munched on in the NFL after Thanksgiving victories, but this takes eating after a big game to a whole new level.

The press release said the Pop-Tarts mascot will be running around Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28. This bowl game, most recently known as the Cheez-It Bowl, is entering its 34th edition in college football.

The game is to feature top teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.

“Since turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds,” Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing at Pop-Tarts, said in an earlier press release.

“We’re ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home.”

Last year’s contest was a fun one to watch as Florida State took down Oklahoma, 35-32.

This year’s teams will not only be vying for a coveted bowl victory but also the opportunity to make history with a Pop-Tarts giant pastry mascot being an award when the final whistle blows.