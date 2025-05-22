New York City temporarily co-names city streets after Knicks players during playoff run

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks are taking over the streets of New York City, literally.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that some city streets will be co-named as Knicks players in a press release.

The renaming of the streets came ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics and defeated the reigning champions in six games and advanced to their first conference final in 25 years.

“The Knicks embody the spirit of New York – resilient, passionate, and unstoppable,” Adams said in a statement.

“On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we’re celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride. Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey.”

The streets will be co-named for as long as the Knicks are still in the playoff hunt. Each sign is blue and orange and features the player’s name and jersey number.

Last season, the Pacers eliminated a Knicks team that was decimated by injuries in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

All 15 players on the Knicks roster received a street name:

Precious Achiuwa Place – 6th Avenue and West Washington Place

OG Anunoby Alley – 6th Avenue and West 8th Street

Mikal Bridges Block – 7th Avenue and West 25th Street

Jalen Bruson Boulevard – 7th Avenue and West 11th Street

Pacome Dadiet Drive – 6th Avenue and West 4th Street

Josh Hart Street – 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street

Ariel Hukporti Street – 7th Avenue and West 55th Street

Tyler Kolek Lane – 7th Avenue and West 13th Street

Miles “Deuce” McBride – 6th Avenue and Minetta Lane

Cam Payne Place – 6th Avenue and Bleecker Street

Mitchell Robinson Road – 7th Avenue and West 23rd Street

Landry Shamet Circle – 7th Avenue and West 44th Street

Karl-Anthony Towns Square – 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street

PJ Tucker Terrace – 7th Avenue and West 17th Street

Delon Wright Circle – 6th Avenue and Houston Street

