New York county moves to prevent biological males competing in girls sports at local facilities

A New York county official on Thursday signed an executive order denying permits to use facilities if a biological male is on a girls team playing with other biological females.

Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, signed the order for “fairness for women and girls in sports.” The order said the “action was necessary to maintain fairness for women’s athletic opportunities.”

The rule states: “any sports, leagues, organizations, teams, programs, or sports entities must expressly designate as one of the following based on the biological sex at birth of the team members/participants when applying for a use and occupancy permit to utilize Nassau County Parks property for the purposes of organizing a sporting event or competition: 1) Males, men or boys or 2) Females, women or girls or 3) Coed or mixed, including males and females.”

Furthermore, “Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation & Museums shall not issue any permits for the use and occupancy of Nassau County Park’s property for the purposes of organizing a sporting event or competition that allows athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls to include biological males.”

Additionally, “Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation & Museums may issue permits for the use and occupancy of Nassau County Park’s property for the purposes of organizing a sporting event or competition that allow athletic teams or sports for males, men, or boys to include biological females.”

The executive order defined gender as the “individual’s biological sex at birth; and a statement of a team member’s/participant’s biological sex on the team member’s/participant’s official birth certificate is considered to have correctly stated the team member’s/participant’s biological sex at birth if the statement was filed at or near the time of the team member’s/participant’s birth.”

“It is imperative that a supportive and safe environment is maintained to foster and nurture these opportunities in sports for biological females,” the order says.

Blakeman was joined by about 100 athletes from Nassau County and Kim Russell, the former coach of Oberlin women’s lacrosse, who said she was ostracized for speaking out against transgender participation in women’s sports.

Dr. David Kilmnick, the president and founder of the New York LGBT Network released a statement on the executive order.

“We are profoundly disappointed in Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s announcement of an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from participating in sports team that align with their gender identity,” the statement.

“This discriminatory move not only undermines the principles and inclusivity and fairness but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exclusion.”

Fox News’ Jennifer Johnson contributed to this report.

