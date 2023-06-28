New York radio host unleashes on ‘spoiled brat’ Yankees fan who complained they didn’t win early enough

Don La Greca unleashed another all-time rant against a “spoiled brat” New York Yankees fan on Monday.

Walt in New Jersey called ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” to complain that a member of the Yankees did not bunt in the sixth inning of their 5-3 win over the highly touted Texas Rangers.

La Greca mentioned to the caller that “nobody bunts” and that it hardly should be something with which to be upset. However, Walt responded that had the batter bunted, the Yankees “could have won earlier,” which ticked off La Greca, a die-hard New York Mets fan, unlike any other comment ever had in his radio career.

“I’ve got a team that stinks! I got a team that can’t catch fly balls. I’ve got pitchers that can’t fire strikes. I’ve got guys that can’t run the bases. It’s the Bad News Bears redux, with a Major League team that’s got the highest payroll in the history of sports,” La Greca said. “And I’ve got people, grown men, calling this show complaining the Yankees aren’t winning early enough in games. Screw! Go scratch yourself. I’m tired of it! Big babies. Big whiny little crying babies. Spoiled brats. You just took two out of three against Texas, you’re keeping afloat without the best player in baseball [in Aaron Judge]. I’ve got a bunch of guys where it’s like they’re humping a football instead of actually playing baseball.”

“I don’t want to hear from you. If they call, tell them, ‘Thanks for the call, go away.’ I hate every one of you.”

La Greca also took issue with the fact that Walt had no idea who he even was talking about.

“You don’t even know who it was. You’re just complaining to hear yourself complain. You’re complaining they didn’t bunt; he couldn’t remember who the guy who didn’t bunt [was].”

“You watched the game. You had your face against the freakin’ television screen, and you can’t remember who didn’t bunt! Yet you call and sit on hold for 20 minutes, and you don’t know! And you have the actual audacity to say they didn’t win the game early enough.”

“These people are functional morons, and I’m tired of having to deal with it.”

La Greca’s known for some insane rants, notably when a caller said his career would be nothing without Kay, who is on vacation from the show. Kay also is the No. 1 play-by-play announcer for the Yankees on the YES Network.

The New Jersey native has been with ESPN New York since 2001 and is also one of the station’s play-by-play announcers for the New York Rangers. La Greca’s Mets are 35-43 and 8.5 games out of a wild-card spot.