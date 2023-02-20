Neymar stretchered off field in tears after suffering ankle injury

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was in tears as he was stretchered off the field against Lille in France’s Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Neymar was tackled by Lille’s Benjamin Andre and landed awkwardly in the 51st minute of the match.

Neymar was in immediate pain as it looked to be the same ankle that he hurt during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while playing for Brazil. He had to miss 11 days in the tournament after suffering it in the opening match.

Trainers ran out to Neymar, who was writhing in pain on the pitch. After some evaluation, Neymar even tried to get up to continue playing.

However, the stretcher came out and he went off. Neymar was visibly in tears as he realized his day was over.

Paris Saint-Germain announced that Neymar had a sprained ankle and no fracture after an MRI was completed.

Neymar’s injury comes as he has been brought up in rumors regarding Paris Saint-Germain moving on from him. The team has a three-headed monster in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but Mbappe recently made comments about the team that appeared to suggest he might want to move on.

However, Mbappe had positive words for Neymar when talking to reporters.

“I was never attacking or pointing the finger at Neymar when I mentioned we need to eat and sleep well,” Mbappe told Fabrizio Romano. “I hope Neymar’s injury is not serious. I hope he returns soon – we need him with us.”

Neymar scored in the 17th minute of the game to put Paris Saint-Germain up 2-0. However, it took Mbappe’s 87th-minute goal and Messi’s free kick in stoppage time to push past Lille in the end.

Paris Saint-Germain sits 18-3-3 on the season after 24 matches.