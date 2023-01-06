NFL announces Damar Hamlin will be honored ‘league-wide’ in all Week 18 matchups

The NFL announced Friday that the final week of the regular season will be a tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, spoke with his Bills teammates Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed overnight.

“Love you boys,” Hamlin said to his teammates.

The NFL announced Friday morning that all 32 teams will have multiple options in honoring Hamlin during their Week 18 games.

Each team will be encouraged to read a public address announcement as a “unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers.”

All 32 teams may outline the number “3” on the 30-yard line of the field in Buffalo Bills red or blue, while players will also have the option of wearing black Nike t-shirts during warmups that say “Love for Damar 3.”

The Bills unveiled a special patch that will be worn on Sunday in Buffalo’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

Hamlin required CPR Monday night after collapsing to the turf following a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

On Thursday, Buffalo shared the most positive update since Hamlin was taken to the hospital, saying that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke alongside head coach Sean McDermott Thursday afternoon following Buffalo’s first practice since the terrifying events of Monday night, thanking the training staff for saving Hamlin’s life.

“I want to thank — I know coach mentioned it earlier — our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on but going through a checklist … saving his life,” an emotional Allen told reporters.

“Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.”

The NFL announced Thursday night that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed and has been canceled.

