NFL bettor cashes nearly $500K payday as Christian McCaffrey completes his 14-leg parlay

The San Francisco 49ers may have lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, but there was at least one NFL fan who was a big winner thanks to a $5 bet on a 14-leg parlay.

The New Jersey bettor, identified as Travis Dufner, started the Week 16 slate of NFL games needing touchdowns from Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, Gabriel Davis, Jahmyr Gibbs, DK Metcalf, Jerome Ford, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Calvin Ridley, James Conner, Raheem Mostert, Javonte Williams, Isiah Pacheco and D’Andre Swift.

He bet $5 to potentially win $489,378.01 at nearly 100,000-to-1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. All he needed was the 49ers running back to score a touchdown. Jubilation struck with 3:23 left in the second quarter as McCaffrey ran for a 9-yard touchdown to cut San Francisco’s deficit to one point.

The Bleacher Report shared Dufner’s video of himself watching the 49ers star score the touchdown. He and his buddies watched the replay of the touchdown to make sure McCaffrey was not down short of the goal line.

McCaffrey finished with 103 rushing yards on 14 carries and the touchdown. San Francisco, however, would not score again until the fourth quarter.

San Francisco fell to the Ravens 33-19.

McCaffrey is putting together an MVP-like season. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,395) and yards from scrimmage (1,932). He also has 21 total touchdowns this year – 14 on the ground and seven receiving.

He also seems to have made a fan of Dufner.

