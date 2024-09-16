NFL chain gang member collapses on sideline during Ravens-Raiders game

A scary situation unfolded at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The game came to a halt with about 2:36 remaining in the first half. Videos posted to social media showed a member of the chain gang collapsed on the sideline and medical staff attending to the person. Staff members administered CPR on the sidelines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players from both teams took a knee and some prayed as officials attended to the man.

The Ravens provided an update on the situation.

“A member of the chain gang crew collapsed,” the team said. “He was immediately attended to by medical personnel. Upon leaving the field, he was alert and responsive. He’s being taken to a local hospital.”

RAVENS ROOKIE NATE WIGGINS RULED OUT OF GAME AGAINST RAIDERS DAYS AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN CAR CRASH

The NFL and its medical partners promoted CPR education more after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and nearly died on the field during the last weeks of the 2022 season.

“Being able to deliver care in emergency situations is not just important at sporting events, but in all walks of life,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in February 2023. “Our continued partnerships with the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross will ensure even more people have the capability to administer CPR and respond to emergencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The tools and trainings exist to keep young athletes safe – we embrace our responsibility to ensure that knowledge is in as many hands as possible for the greatest positive impact.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.