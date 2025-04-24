NFL coach rips Shedeur Sanders in anonymous pre-draft take: ‘He’s so entitled’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most hotly debated options in this year’s draft, but the former Colorado quarterback received scathing criticism from an anonymous coach in the NFL just days out from finding out his future.

Sanders is one of the top quarterback options in the draft and has been linked to the New York Giants with the third overall pick, but one “longtime” NFL assistant coach has seemingly not bought in.

The coach recently told the NFL Network that Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life.”

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates,” the coach continued. “But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Another longtime AFC executive echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet, “It didn’t go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

But Sanders, who is projected to be a first-round pick on Thursday night in Green Bay, is no stranger to scrutiny. His father, Deion Sanders, believes it’s because of his own legacy.

“You’ve got to understand, when that last name is on your back, you’re going to be attacked and ridiculed by naysayers,” he said this week, adding that both his sons were “built for this.”

“We’ve already won,” he said in response to the critics. “We came from a private school. And we came from an HBCU. We’ve won. Shedeur’s getting drafted. He’s going in the first round. Shilo’s going to do his thing. All he needs is his opportunity. We’ve won, man. We’ve already won.”

Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last season, helping lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance. In his 50 college games, Sanders threw for 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.