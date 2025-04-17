NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond sues sexual assault accuser days before event

After turning himself into police last week on a sexual assault warrant, Isaiah Bond is now suing his accuser.

The 21-year-old called the claims “patently false” after posting $25,000 bond and being released. Now, just eight days before the NFL Draft, Bond has taken legal action.

“Earlier this evening, Isaiah’s attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him,” Bond’s attorneys said in a letter to all 32 NFL teams, via the NFL Network.

“Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain.

“Isaiah, like most twenty-one-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond wrote on X shortly after his arrest. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Bond spent his final college season with the Texas Longhorns after both Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell went to the NFL. Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff by eventual national champion Ohio State.

Before going to Texas, Bond spent his first two college seasons at Alabama . His final touchdown in a Crimson Tide uniform came from Jalen Milroe on a 4th-and-31 with 32 seconds left on the road against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Bond is expected to be a Day 2 selection in next week’s NFL Draft.