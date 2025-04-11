NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turns himself in to police amid warrant on ‘false’ sexual assault claims

Getting arrested two weeks before going pro isn’t ideal, but that’s the situation with Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

The 21-year-old turned himself in to police Thursday on a sexual assault warrant. He posted $25,000 bail and has been released.

Details of the allegations are not known, but Bond called them “patently false.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond wrote on X. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.”

“Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Bond spent his final college season with the Longhorns after both Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell went to the NFL. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff by eventual national champion Ohio State, who they open the season against.

Before going to Texas, Bond spent his first two college seasons at Alabama. His final touchdown in a Crimson Tide uniform came from Jalen Milroe on a 4th-and-31 with 32 seconds left on the road against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The win saved Bama’s season as they went to the SEC title game the next week and upset then-No. 1 Georgia, but they lost in the Rose Bowl to Michigan, which later won the national championship.

Bond is expected to be a second-day draft pick this month.

