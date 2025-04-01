NFL Draft prospect Jaxson Dart bags turkey on hunt after pro day

NFL Draft prosect Jaxson Dart took some time out of his busy schedule to go hunting in Georgia over the weekend, and he came up with a big kill.

The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback was seen in a photo with Realtree Camouflage Vice President Tyler Jordan holding up the turkey. The hunt came a day after Dart put on a show for scouts at Ole Miss Pro Day as he tried to increase his draft stock.

“This is one I’ll remember forever,” Jordan wrote on X “Jaxson Dart’s reaction reminds me why turkey hunting is so special. Nothing beats your first successful hunt in the spring woods.”

It was far from Dart’s first hunt. He was pictured in January 2023 with a cougar he killed.

When he is selected in the NFL Draft, he would be far from the first player to enjoy the sport.

NFL quarterback Carson Wentz has posted photos of his kills on social media. Wentz killed a black bear in 2023. Super Bowl champion Derek Wolfe also talked about how he tracked down and killed a cougar that terrorized his family in Colorado.

Dart is not as highly touted a quarterback as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, but he could surprise NFL fans if a team takes him on Day 1, like Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos last year.

He accumulated 10,617 passing yards and 72 touchdown passes in three seasons with Ole Miss. He transferred from USC after his freshman year in 2021.