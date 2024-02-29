NFL Draft prospect Tyler Owens says he doesn’t ‘believe in space’ ahead of Scouting Combine

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NFL Draft prospect Tyler Owens raised eyebrows on Thursday before he even stepped out on the field.

Owens, a former Texas Tech defensive back, talked to reporters before the NFL Scouting Combine and was asked to elaborate about what he didn’t believe in. Bleacher Report’s Bret Sobleski caught the moment.

“No, I don’t believe in space because, like, I’m real religious, so I think, like, we’re on our own right now,” Owens said. “I don’t think there’s, like, other planets or other stuff like that.”

He was then asked what led him to that conclusion.

“I used to believe in the heliocentric thing, like we used to revolve around the sun and stuff, but then I started seeing, like, flat-Earth stuff … it was kind of interesting,” he said. “They started bringing up valid points. … I mean, I don’t know.”

Owens spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Red Raiders after he transferred from Texas.

In 22 career games, he had one interception and 56 total tackles. Texas Tech finished 8-5 in 2022 and 7-6 in 2023 and won each bowl game they were invited to.

Owens, who played safety, is looking to turn more heads on the football field. He’s considered to be one of the fastest prospects in the entire class.

