NFL executive says Shedeur Sanders’ lack of agent, treatment of pre-draft visits led to draft drop: report

The 2025 NFL Draft brought its fair share of surprises. But Sheduer Sanders’ free fall down the draft boards was perhaps the most surprising development.

The Cleveland Browns finally selected Sanders in the fifth round on Saturday. Shortly after the selection, Sanders took to social media to share a short but emotional message: “Thank you GOD.” In the days since, many figures in the sports world and beyond have attempted to outline Sanders’ drop.

On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic, citing an unmanned NFL team executive, highlighted decisions Sanders made that could have contributed to some teams becoming disillusioned with the former Colorado quarterback leading up to the NFL Draft.

“I believe Shedeur approached these visits with teams as a recruiting trip versus a job interview,” the team executive told the outlet.

The same source suggested to The Athletic that Sanders’ refusal to hire an agent to represent him in an official capacity acted as a detriment. A certified and experienced agent could have given Sanders some beneficial insight into the draft process, the report suggested.

It was widely believed that Sheduer’s father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, effectively served as the quarterback’s informal advisor during the draft process.

Sanders also faced some intense scrutiny from a different source just before the opening round kicked off last Thursday.

When asked to describe his pre-draft interview experience with Shedeur, an anonymous NFL assistant coach noted it was “the worst formal interview” he’d been part of.

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is he’s not that good,” the unmanned assistant coach said via NFL Media.

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards. He will join a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

