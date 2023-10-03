NFL faces uproar as they make swift changes to social media accounts

The NFL on Monday removed references to Taylor Swift from their social media accounts after an uproar following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the New York Jets.

The league’s X and Instagram got in on the hullabaloo over Swift attending the latest Chiefs game to support the team and her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The chiefs are 2-0 as swifties,” the NFL’s Instagram account read on Monday morning.

The league’s X header also featured Swift laughing and clapping while at MetLife Stadium. But the league came under fire over the swift changes to their profiles.

“This is not a good look by the nfl. This sort of thing fuels the conspiracy theories,” New York Post’s Jets beat writer Brian Costello wrote on X.

“The NFL IG page says the ‘Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.’ Thoughts?” CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE DEFENDED BY VALERIE BERTINELLI WHO TELLS HATERS TO ‘SHUT UP’

Barstool Sports’ Big Cat was a bit more explicit: “What the f— is this @NFL?”

The NFL removed the Swift mentions but kept her up on their header on X.

Swift was in a MetLife Stadium suite press box on Sunday night along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and a bunch of others. She was also spotted hugging Donna Kelce.

Front Office Sports noted the NBC broadcast cut away to Swift around 17 times and there were at least two commercials for Swift’s movie of her Eras Tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether Swift and Travis Kelce are dating. But rumors have swirled over the last two weeks about a budding romance.