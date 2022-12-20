NFL fans shriek as Packers’ Rasul Douglas laterals ball to teammate after interception

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas had the NFL world up in arms during his game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the fourth quarter with 12:09 left in the game, Douglas intercepted Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and began to run the ball up the field. He was stopped by a Rams player and instead of just going down, Douglas decided to lateral the ball backward. Luckily, it was recovered by Adrian Amos.

NFL fans watching the game, including Peyton and Eli Manning who were on the “ManningCast” simulcast of the “Monday Night Football” game, shook their heads and wondered whether Douglas had watched Sunday night’s ending of the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots game.

An errant last-second lateral from Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones was intercepted by Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones. The defender brought the ball to the end zone for the touchdown and it gave Las Vegas a huge victory.

But Douglas left fans wondering what he was doing.

The Packers were leading 24-12 in the fourth quarter and a potential fumble return for a touchdown wouldn’t have necessarily sealed the deal for the Packers against a Rams team who had struggled the entire night.

Coming into Monday night’s game, Douglas has played in eight games and had two interceptions. He had a career-high 65 tackles.