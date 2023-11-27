NFL fans skewer refs for missed penalty after tackle on Bills’ Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was entrenched in a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and fans watching the game thought an official missed a blatant penalty during the game.

Allen dropped back to pass on 2nd-and-goal from the Eagles’ three-yard line. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was in pursuit and dragged Allen to the ground. The replay showed that Reddick appeared to take Allen down from the back of his jersey. He also ripped the front of Allen’s jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead of calling a horse-collar penalty, the officials penalized Allen for intentional grounding as his last-ditch pass attempt didn’t make it to the line of scrimmage.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Fans wanted to see a penalty on Reddick instead.

FROM OUTKICK: TEXANS CELEBRATE CJ STROUD TOUCHDOWN BY HAVING QB PRETEND TO PUNCH OFFENSIVE LINEMAN IN THE FACE IN APPARENT MOVIE TRIBUTE

“Penalty on the Bills when Josh Allen was horse collared,” NFL analyst Warren Sharp wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Sounds about right.”

“The ref is standing right there … and he doesn’t call a horsecollar on Josh Allen????? c’mon son,” SiriusXM Radio host Ashley Nicole Moss wrote.

“If you can’t call a horse collar penalty right in front of you on an all-pro QB, one that tore Josh Allen’s jersey—you either have money on the game or you’re incompetent. Fire that ref yesterday!” author Luke Russert added.

JAGUARS HOLD OFF TEXANS’ LATE SURGE TO OWN FIRST PLACE IN AFC SOUTH

Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a field-goal attempt to end the drive. Luckily, the Bills got the ball back three plays later on an Eagles fumble.

Allen was 19 of 32 with 209 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown. His touchdown pass went to Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver had five catches for 60 yards.

Allen has 33 career games with a rushing and a passing touchdown, per the team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo led 17-7 at halftime.