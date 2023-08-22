NFL fans take jabs at Commanders owner Josh Harris over awkward handshake with Joe Buck

Washington Commanders team owner Josh Harris appeared on ESPN during the “Monday Night Football” telecast as his team took on the Baltimore Ravens.

As the Commanders defeated the Ravens in the closing minutes of the game to end Baltimore’s impressive preseason winning streak, Harris was ridiculed on social media over his interaction with ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck.

Harris was standing between Buck and Troy Aikman while Buck was talking and gesturing with his hands. Harris appeared to think Buck wanted a handshake and went for it before realizing that wasn’t the case and pulled back. Aikman tried to hold back the laughter.

The moment wasn’t lost among fans on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye hit a 49-yard field goal to put his team up 29-28, and Washington sealed the win with an interception.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was 19 of 28 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Fromm was 10 of 16 for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s really not a real game, but, at the same time, whatever team you’re on, you want to win,” Howell said. “Especially knowing what they had on the other side with their little streak.”

The Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak came to an end with the defeat. Baltimore’s streak surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ record of 19 in the 1950s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.