NFL fan’s Trump T-shirt leads to confrontation with security at Bills-Dolphins game

An NFL fan who was at Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was asked to remove his shirt supporting former President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The incident was seen in a video shared by the Erie County GOP. It appeared one man was concerned about the Trump supporter’s T-shirt while he was sitting in the first row of the stadium.

“It’s an NFL policy he cannot wear his Trump shirt in the first row of a game,” a man in the video can be heard saying to a security guard right below the fence separating the field from the seats.

The security guard replied, “It’s not a Trump shirt. It’s nothing political.”

Fans were upset with the alleged rule. One fan was heard shouting, “It’s a free country!”

The Bills have a Fan Code of Conduct for those who attend games at the stadium. There is no bullet point for political messages. One bullet point says fans are prohibited from “indecent exposure, obscene clothing or offensive signs.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bills and the NFL for comment.

It is unclear if the NFL has a separate dress-code policy for fans sitting in the front row at stadiums.

The NFL has rules about personal messages from players during broadcasts. The rule was recalled after San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa flashed a “Make America Great Again” hat during Brock Purdy’s postgame interview on NBC.

In Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8, what players are allowed to wear, and more importantly, what they are not allowed to wear when they get to the stadium on gameday.

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

Now, the rule breaks down that such things as “anniversaries or memorable events, or to honor or commemorate individuals” with helmet decals, jersey patches and arm bands are allowed as long as the league office is notified.

However, when it comes to political messaging, this rule is very clear.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season.”

A 49ers fan was also confronted before entering last week’s game at Levi’s Stadium with a “Make America Great Again” hat. The family alleged they were barred from entering the stadium over the hat.

Fox News Digital learned that “Make America Great Again” caps are not prohibited from Levi’s Stadium.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

