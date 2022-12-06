FOX Sports 

NFL fines Cowboys’ tight ends for Salvation Army kettle celebration on Thanksgiving: report

 

A Thanksgiving Day touchdown celebration is proving to be a costly one for the Dallas Cowboys’ tight ends.

Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon have each been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL after jumping into the Salvation Army kettle at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day to celebrate Hendershot’s touchdown, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

Hendershot, who was fined $3,944, scored a 2-yard run touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 28-13 lead over the New York Giants.

That’s when McKeon, Ferguson and Schultz jumped into the kettle for a quick game of “Whac-a-Mole.” They were fined $4,994, $4,895 and $13,261, respectively.

“The Whac-a-Mole was great, the guys told me about it earlier in the week, they were worried about getting fined or getting a penalty,” quarterback Dak Prescott said of the celebration via NBC DFW. “We said, ‘Make sure you’re up two touchdowns, and we got a couple of guys who can help with the fine, so go for it.'”

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was previously fined for a similar touchdown display, brought the kettle celebration back again in Sunday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

While the league may not be a fan, the Salvation Army certainly appreciates the publicity.

 