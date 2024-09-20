NFL fines Derek Carr after Michael Jackson-themed touchdown celebration dance

The NFL was not in the same celebratory mood as Derek Carr was during the New Orleans Saints’ blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the second quarter of the game, Carr scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. He mimicked late pop star Michael Jackson’s signature dance moves to celebrate the Saints taking a 34-13 lead.

While Carr was not flagged during the game for the celebratory dance, the league handed down a fine Thursday for a reported $14,000, according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

The NFL determined Carr’s crotch-grabbing gesture was a violation of league rules.

Carr is in his 11th season in the NFL, and it’s the second time he’s been disciplined by the league.

In October 2020, Carr was fined for failing to adhere to COVID-19 mask protocols when he appeared at an event for a teammate’s charity foundation.

Earlier this week, Carr opened up about the dance move.

“People don’t know a lot of stuff about me. … Weddings or birthdays, I’m always dancing,” Carr told ESPN. “One time, I hit the Michael Jackson, and [my brothers] were like ‘Bro, you have to do that if you score.’”

Carr is off to a hot start in his second year as the Saints’ quarterback. He leads the NFL with five touchdown passes and has 443 passing yards after the first two games. New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

New Orleans has scored 91 points in two games to lead the league.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

