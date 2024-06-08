NFL free agent Xavien Howard shared ‘revenge porn’ with victim’s child, lawsuit alleges

Free agent NFL defensive back Xavien Howard is facing some serious accusations.

The former Miami Dolphins player allegedly sent an underage boy sexually explicitly content of his mother, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Broward Circuit Court in Florida. According to the court filings, the messages contained photos and videos of Howard engaging in sexual acts with the mother.

The messages were believed to have been sent following the mother’s refusal to get an abortion. When the woman refused to agree to getting the abortion, lawyers said Howard “went on a warpath against her.” He is accused of texting the minor the sexually explicit material of his mother in September 2022 in order to create “significant emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

According to the filing, Howard knew the children’s cellphone numbers, because the mother “would text him through her kids’ phones if her own phone battery died,” court documents stated. But whenever she was able to start back using her phone, she would inform Howard to stop communicating with her via one of her children’s numbers.

The woman would then delete the text exchange between her and Howard on the kids’ phones, but the boy is believed to have discovered the content when he logged into his iCloud account.

The two plaintiffs were identified as John and Jane Doe due to the nature of the allegations. John Doe is believed to be the son of the woman with whom Howard was previously in a sexual relationship, while Jane Doe is a separate ex-girlfriend.

That ex-girlfriend claims that Howard had failed to get consent before he circulated photos and videos of her having sex with him. At some point, the woman stopped responding to the four-time Pro Bowler’s advances, and he then began sharing the sexually explicit material. The woman received a direct message on Instagram in 2022 from someone who stated that she had “several sexually explicit videos” from Howard showing him having sex with different women.

Jane Doe asked the unidentified social media user for her contact information and proceeded to request that the content in question be sent directly to her so she could see for herself. Court documents show that Jane then reached out to Howard to learn more about what had motivated him to share the videos. He is accused of sending the videos to “make her mad because she did not want to have sex with him,” the court documents alleged.

Fox News Digital contacted the Dolphins about the allegations, but did not immediately receive a response.

Howard was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent the past eight seasons in Miami, but in a cost-saving move, the team parted ways with him in March.

Howard signed a five-year contract extension in 2022. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.

