NFL great believes panic in Jets’ organization played a role in Robert Saleh’s firing

The New York Jets underwent sweeping changes to the coaching staff this week following back-to-back losses that revealed just how deep the cracks in the team’s offense really are.

In a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jets only managed three field goals, Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times and hit 14, and New York was called for 13 penalties. That was followed up by another lackluster performance on Sunday in a loss to the former quarterback Sam Darnold and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in London.

Days later, owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh, and by Thursday, interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had decided that Nathaniel Hackett would be stripped of playing calling duties as the offensive coordinator.

The motivation behind the changes is seemingly a chance to restart the Jets’ offense and turn them into the Super Bowl contenders they were once predicted to be.

But was that the right call?

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler would seemingly disagree.

“They panicked. The owner panicked,” Butler told Fox News Digital in an interview on Thursday. “To fire him was a head-scratcher because the defense ain’t the problem — the offense is the problem. So I think putting out that ‘We might get Davante Adams’ made the fanbase feel ‘Alright, if we can upset Minnesota and get Davante, oh, we’re on track.'”

Despite back-to-back losses and the noise surrounding the organization, Butler argued that the Jets are not out yet. A win over the Buffalo Bills at home on Monday night would give New York first place in the AFC East.

“That division is not [unwinnable] — they could beat Buffalo and be in first place. Why are you panicking now?”

Butler speculated that the loss against Minnesota could have been the final straw for Johnson. He also speculated on Rodgers’ role in Saleh’s exit – rumors he called “patently false.”

“No player is smarter than the coaches. Nobody,” Butler told Fox News Digital. “I’m an advocate for teachers. If it wasn’t for my teachers, I wouldn’t be here.”

The changes this week will add a new level of pressure for the Jets in primetime football on Monday.

Passing game coordinator Todd Downing will take over play calling duties, as Ulbrich takes the sideline for the first time as an NFL head coach.

