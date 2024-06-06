NFL great Jared Allen reacts to another Hall of Fame snub: ‘I’d be lying to say that it didn’t p— me off’

Jared Allen has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for four years, but he has yet to hear his name called.

The 2004 fourth-round pick played for four teams in his 12-year career, in which he racked up four All-Pros, five Pro Bowls and 136 sacks.

He twice led the NFL in sacks (2007 and 2011), and he also holds the records for most safeties in a career (four) and a season (two).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there is no bust of Allen just yet in Canton, Ohio, and he admits it is bothersome.

“I’d be lying to say that it didn’t p— me off, that I didn’t get in. I thought I’d get in on my second year, third year, last year I thought I was in for sure, it didn’t work out. It sucks when it doesn’t happen, but I don’t put my stock into it after that. I say my piece and move on. I got no control over it,” Allen said to OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” recently.

VIKINGS LEGEND JARED ALLEN HAS NO ISSUE WITH TEAM MOVING ON FROM KIRK COUSINS

Allen says he does not “politic” to try to get in.

“My career speaks for itself. Whether the voters like me or dislike me, I got no control over that…” he added. “The Hall of Fame should be based on the merit of what I accomplished on the field. That’s kind of the approach I take, it’s not going to make me or break me.

“I didn’t set out to play this game with my only goal to be a Hall of Famer. Obviously, there’s no greater honor than that.”

If for some reason he does not get the call, though, he does seem at peace.

“I got kids that love me, a wife that loves me, and chores that need to be done,” he says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen retired in 2015 after stints with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He lost the Super Bowl in his final season to the Denver Broncos in what wound up being Peyton Manning’s final game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.