NFL great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael dead at 67 after ALS battle

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael has died after battling ALS at the age of 67, the NFL announced.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, told FOX 32 Chicago earlier Wednesday that her husband had been admitted into hospice care after being “unresponsive for the last two weeks.”

McMichael had been in and out of the hospital last year after developing infections, including MRSA and a UTI.

The former edge rusher was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, but was unable to travel to Canton due to complications of the disease.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to five All-Pro teams.

He finished his Bears career with 92.5 sacks.

