NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company for using likeness without permission

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher is suing a Houston-based hair transplant company for allegedly using his likeness without his permission.

The lawsuit was filed back in October, reports the Chicago Sun Times, as Urlacher claimed Houston Hair Transplant Center used his own personal story regarding a hair transplant on their website, making it look like he used their services.

“The post deceptively led potential patients to believe that Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” the lawsuit states.

Instead, the Chicago Bears legendary defender had his procedure done by Restore, using their Follicular Unit Extraction method to do so. Urlacher was seen in January 2016 sporting a full head of hair after being bald throughout his NFL career.

Urlacher was known for his bald look during his 13 years in the Windy City. But, while appearing on WGN Morning News, he had a full head of hair and explained the procedure.

“I wore a hat everywhere I went for a year,” he told WGN News. “I had to wear it when I went to dinner. I had to wear it when I dressed up…I couldn’t show my hair.”

Urlacher, who didn’t mind being bald, was shown the procedure by a friend and ultimately decided it was right for him.

“I’ve only had this thick hair for about four months. I had the procedure done last November… It’s a great procedure… There are no cuts on your head, there are no scars on the back of my head. They take out one hair at a time and they remove it from the back and put it in the front, or wherever you need the hair.”

Urlacher is a spokesman for Restore, while other retired athletes like Deion Sanders have also been featured on the company’s website.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Urlacher was named the 2005 Defensive Player of the Year when he totaled 122 tackles, six sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his age 27 season.

Overall, the Pasco, Washington native totaled 1,361 tackles, 41.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles over 182 regular-season games for Chicago, on his way into the Hall of Fame and the Bears’ Ring of Excellence.