NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was ‘humiliated’ after being handcuffed, escorted off plane in front of family

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was escorted off a plane in handcuffs in what he called a “disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment” this past weekend.

Davis, who starred for the Denver Broncos at running back from 1995-2001, wrote a long Instagram post on Monday in which he explained what happened on his United flight from Denver to Orange County on Saturday, which ended up with federal agents handcuffing and walking him off the aircraft.

Davis said that the incident started when his son asked for a cup of ice from a flight attendant during beverage service, and after the attendant allegedly didn’t hear or chose to ignore the request, Davis “lightly tapped” the attendant on the arm to get his attention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That’s when things went awry.

“He shouted ‘don’t hit me’ and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane. I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange,” Davis wrote. “I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him. I did not see or interact with him further for the duration of the flight.”

When the flight landed, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated as federal agents boarded the aircraft. That’s when Davis was handcuffed and walked off, as he says he was “humiliated” during the incident.

VIKINGS’ JORDAN ADDISON ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF DUI, ALLEGEDLY FOUND ASLEEP BEHIND WHEEL

“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence. I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off the plane in handcuffs by the officers,” Davis’s post continued to read.

Davis also noted that the agents believed him when he explained his side of the story, saying they “profusely apologized.”

“I was – and remain – humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Davis wrote. “During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized even offering to support me and my family in any way possible.”

Davis adds that his legal team is pursuing action in this matter, while they have not heard from United Airlines.

Davis had a short career compared to other NFL Hall of Famers due to injuries, but he was extremely productive for Denver as a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in 1995.

A three-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion, Davis was a workhorse in the backfield for the Broncos in his first four seasons in the league, totaling 6,413 yards — including a league-leading 2,008 yards in 1998 — and 56 rushing touchdowns over that span.

Davis won the 1998 NFL MVP Award and AP Offensive Player of the Year with his 2,000-plus rushing season that also saw 21 touchdowns on the ground and two through the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 in his 11th year of eligibility.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.