NFL insider warns teams of possible Deion Sanders factor if Shedeur Sanders is taken in draft

Shedeur Sanders will likely be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft. The only question is when he will hear his name called on Day 1.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes in the program’s first season in the conference.

Sanders brings big talent and a big last name into the NFL. He’s the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who was also his coach at Jackson State and Colorado. While name recognition coupled with talent on the field is a major reason why Sanders could be selected as high as No. 2 in the draft, an NFL insider suggested it could also bring a whirlwind of potential issues for a team.

“Now, at the NFL level, he will be without his father’s presence in football for the first time, and he will have to adapt to his new life the way some players do when they go from high school to college,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote in a story. “This, in the eyes of some, will be an opportunity for Sanders to grow, continue to learn and take his game to an even higher level.

“And then there’s this: Short of Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, any other coach who drafts Sanders better be comfortable with his standing within the organization. Because if that team struggles and the fan base is calling for a coaching change, speculation will start to swirl about Sanders’ father taking over.”

Schefter described Sanders’ buyout at Colorado as not “overly restrictive.” It begins at $12 million if he leaves before the last day of 2025. It would drop to $10 million in 2026.

Where Shedeur Sanders could land is also very much up in the air. The Tennessee Titans seem to be focused on Cam Ward.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are behind them and could also use a quarterback, though the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 could be candidates as well. The Pittsburgh Steelers need quarterback help, but that would mean Sanders falling to No. 21.