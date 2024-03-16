NFL investigating Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering violations after Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley deals

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The NFL is investigating the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles for potential tampering violations after comments from quarterback Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley’s former college coach raised concerns about possible discussions between the players and their respective organizations before the legal period allowed.

Penn State head coach James Franklin suggested in comments made earlier this week that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had made a sales pitch to Barkley directly, saying that many Philly fans are also the same fans who supported him at Penn State.

“(Barkley) said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch,” Franklin told Sports Illustrated. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but also the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well. So just a really cool opportunity.”

The Eagles denied those allegations, which Barkley himself confirmed in his introductory press conference with the media on Thursday where he added that the coach had “misinterpreted” their conversation.

“The truth was, the sales pitch to Penn State — how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles fans –— but that was through my agent. My agent told me that. It happens, and I’m going to let [the organization] handle that.”

League rules allow for teams to talk directly with agents during the 52-hour negotiating window, but do not allow for direct contact with players during that time unless they have no agent or represent themselves.

Cousins raised alarm bells as well when, during his introductory press conference with the media on Wednesday, he made comments that suggested he had spoken directly with the organization a day before he would be permitted to do so.

“There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

The Falcons would not comment on the matter in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

“Due to the NFL’s review, we are unable to provide information or have additional comment.”

A league spokesperson confirmed to the AP that it is reviewing both teams for possible tampering violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

