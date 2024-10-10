NFL investigating George Pickens’ explicit message on eye black during Steelers game: report

The NFL is investigating Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens for wearing an accessory that isn’t allowed, according to ESPN.

Pickens appeared to have eye black with an explicit message when shown up close during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

The phrase “Open F—ing Always” appeared to be written in silver or white across his eye black. The explicit message is enough for the league to investigate.

All messages on any part of a uniform must be approved before a player takes the field.

The NFL prohibits players from “wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickens’ message on his eye black, and he said, “I don’t know what messaging you’re talking about,” according to ESPN.

Fines will be released Saturday, which would include Pickens’ violation if he is found guilty of breaking the NFL’s messaging rule.

On the field, Pickens also pulled the face mask of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis after the final whistle blew in Pittsburgh’s 20-17 to Dallas. Lewis appeared to say something to Pickens. Pickens took exception and grabbed Lewis’ face mask.

Lewis was spotted calling Pickens “weak” as he walked into the Acrisure Stadium tunnel toward the road locker room, adding that the Steelers need to find another receiver.

Pickens’ snap count was a topic of discussion during the game. Tomlin said Pickens was playing with “snap management” restrictions during a game in which he had just three catches for 26 yards. Pickens played just 34 snaps, the lowest count of his career.

Pickens’ effort has also been questioned.

This season, Pickens has caught 23 passes for 310 yards in five games. He’s coming off his first season of 1,000 yards receiving after hauling in 63 passes for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

